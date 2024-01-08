Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.10.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Shares of TCOM opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
