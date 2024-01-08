TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.4 %

TAC stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.99.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,240,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,288,000 after purchasing an additional 204,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,381,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,919,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 971,592 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,322,000 after purchasing an additional 978,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

