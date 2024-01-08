TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$122.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$168.78.

TFII traded up C$2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$178.46. 54,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.30. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$137.36 and a 1-year high of C$188.44.

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

