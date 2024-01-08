TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TU. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
TELUS Trading Up 0.3 %
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 270.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 387,561 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
