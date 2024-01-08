TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

SF opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.21. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 116,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,068 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $60,421,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

