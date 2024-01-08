TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE TRP traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$53.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$51.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.84. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1607717 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.