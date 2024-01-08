Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

TNDM stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 529,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 190,499 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

