Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPB. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.68.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.6052801 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.