Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,502 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $747.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.47.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $137.59 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

