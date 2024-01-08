Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSCGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 6,502 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $6.83.

Studio City International Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $747.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.47.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $137.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSCFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Studio City International Company Profile

Get Free Report

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Stories

