StockNews.com Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

LNTH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.71.

Shares of LNTH opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,768,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

