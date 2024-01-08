Steph & Co. Sells 199 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steph & Co. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.