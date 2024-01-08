Steph & Co. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

