Steph & Co. Acquires 67 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NSC traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $228.68. The company had a trading volume of 353,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

