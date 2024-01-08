Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $31.73

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.73, but opened at $27.65. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 5,360,358 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

