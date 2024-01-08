Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Solaris Resources news, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.