Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of SLS traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.09. The company had a trading volume of 84,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.38. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Solaris Resources news, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

