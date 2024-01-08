Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

