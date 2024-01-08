Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 294,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 467,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $863.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $389.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,199,000 after acquiring an additional 728,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

