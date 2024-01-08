Scotiabank Analysts Give Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) a C$74.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$74.50 price target on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.50 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.12.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$62.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$59.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

