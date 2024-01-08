Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$6.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.14.

FSZ opened at C$6.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The firm has a market cap of C$538.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.81.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 0.8995569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fiera Capital by 207.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

