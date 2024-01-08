Royal Bank of Canada Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $620.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $620.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP opened at $523.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

