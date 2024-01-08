Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CIX

CI Financial Price Performance

TSE:CIX opened at C$15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.01 and a one year high of C$18.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of C$616.53 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.4858491 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.