Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $535.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP opened at $523.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.67 and its 200 day moving average is $502.22. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $551.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

