Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,098 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $87.55. 423,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,977. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.