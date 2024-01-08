Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.12. 173,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

