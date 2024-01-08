Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 201,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.