Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. 5,270,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

