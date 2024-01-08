Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.43.

NYSE RKT opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

