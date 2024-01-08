Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $185.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $161.56 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day moving average is $167.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

