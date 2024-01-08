Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.43.

RYTM stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,498,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,929,000 after acquiring an additional 143,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after buying an additional 2,484,406 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

