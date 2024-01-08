Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 8.8% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02. 3,672,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,600,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,714 shares of company stock worth $641,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

