Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) PT Raised to $34.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.12%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after purchasing an additional 322,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after purchasing an additional 701,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

