Raymond James Raises Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target to $16.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MODG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of MODG opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773 in the last three months. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $57,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

