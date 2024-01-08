Raymond James Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.28.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.88. The company had a trading volume of 247,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,719. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.26. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.53 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.36.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

