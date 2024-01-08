Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$126.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PD. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.50.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down C$2.64 on Monday, reaching C$70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 122,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,652. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

