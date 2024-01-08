Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler Companies from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.50.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PD traded down C$2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$70.64. The company had a trading volume of 122,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,652. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.48. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

