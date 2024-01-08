Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Cormark

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Shares of PBL opened at C$33.54 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$17.49 and a one year high of C$33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$904.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of C$128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.4060579 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$26,137.50. Insiders have sold 1,250 shares of company stock valued at $38,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

