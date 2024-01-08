Piper Sandler Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.11.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

