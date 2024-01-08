PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

