Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

PATK opened at $95.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $103.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

