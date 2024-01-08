Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

PKG stock opened at $167.75 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

