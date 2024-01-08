OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUTFRONT Media
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media
OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 1.9 %
OUT opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.65.
OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.78%.
About OUTFRONT Media
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OUTFRONT Media
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.