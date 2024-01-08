OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

OUT opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.78%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

