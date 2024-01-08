Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Stories

