North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.29.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $8.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.17. 1,182,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $227.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.34. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

