North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,849 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.68. 2,163,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
