North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $18.34 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,083,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,671,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after buying an additional 1,035,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 539,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.99. 230,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

