North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $15.52 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.90.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $421.60. 1,152,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

