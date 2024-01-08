North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $13.98 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,176 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.99. 401,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

