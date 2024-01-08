North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 318,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. 16,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.04. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.