North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $49,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 727,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

