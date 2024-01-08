North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,716. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

